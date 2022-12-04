West Coast Florida Riders fill Everyday Blessings wishlists

Lithia, Fla. (WWSB) - 30 Children at Everyday Blessings received their holiday wishlists completely filled by the West Coast Florida Riders on Saturday. This was the third year the biker crew dropped off presents during the holiday season. The kids got to open some presents on Saturday, while the rest are waiting under the Christmas tree until Christmas day. There was even a visit from Santa riding up on his very own motorcycle.

“We want to make sure that they have a Christmas that so many kids take for granted. So, rather than waking up Christmas day and being at risk for not having anything for Christmas we come out and spend a day out here and as you can see in the background we bring Christmas joy,” said Lee Hagood, West Coast Florida Riders.

Everyday Blessings’ mission is to keep siblings together as they transition into foster care. The organization serves children across the Suncoast and cities south like Miami.

“It‘s traumatic and a very tough situation when these kids get removed from their family and up until recently until places like ours became available, they had to be separated,” said CEO and Executive Director of Turning Points Richard Stroud. “Siblings would come in, they’re already struggling with being removed from their family, and then the only people who really know what they’re going through, they get separated from them as well.”

Stroud said the month of December is when they receive a great deal of help but, they still need help during the other 11 months of the year. Everyday Blessings accepts donations and help with labor around the property, including more.

