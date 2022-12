SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 26th Annual Holiday Parade rolled out on December 3 on Main Street. Thousands of spectators watch floats, dance groups and marching bands make their way through the city.

The theme this year was “Winter Wonderland”. The team at ABC7 was there to wish everyone a happy holiday season as well.

