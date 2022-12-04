Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse supports first responders after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse is arranging a big thank you to first responders for all their hard work in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. On Sunday, the staff hosted a fundraiser aiming to raise thousands for firefighters in Sarasota County.

The outdoor barbeque restaurant and bar hosted an afternoon of live music and good food while raffling off a dozen gift baskets full of goodies. Many businesses around town chipped in to makeup the raffled items.

All of the money raised is going toward to the Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund, a charity that financially supports the families of firefighters in times of crisis. Management explained because they can’t donate to government organizations directly this fund was a perfect way to give back.

Julie Asher, the bar manager who organized the fundraiser, said she felt compelled to give to first responders after Hurricane Ian. She described how she and so many of her neighbors suffered damage from the storm and she was amazed to see so many people step up to get everyone back on their feet.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Asher said. “To see people come from different states to our state really moved me and I thought what better idea than a month after to have everyone come down that has helped out and celebrate everyone giving back and pitching in as a community.”

Stottlemyer’s management expressed its gratitude to all of the local businesses and organizations that came forward to donate items for the gift baskets or send in money. By the end of the day, organizers expect to raise at least $5,000, but they hope to accumulate even more.

