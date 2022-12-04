Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
A special exhibition at Temple Emanu-El

Handcrafted art at the exhibition.
Handcrafted art at the exhibition.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temple Emanu-El’s new art committee hosted a special exhibition featuring over 50 original works of art made by temple members.

The event provided art workshops, a gallery, and a social setting where to discuss and enjoy the art.

According to organizers, the event is a way for members to interact on a different level and display true hidden talents.

Linda Joffe, the co-chair of the artist’s committee at Temple Emanu-El stated, “This is a way to bring our temple members together in a whole new way. Not just coming to services in the normal things we do but interacting with and appreciating art as well as each other’s talents.”

The event concluded on December 4 at the temple Emanu-El campus south of Fruitville road.

