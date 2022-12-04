Advertise With Us
Seafood and Music on the Suncoast

Plenty of options are available for eating at the festival.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 5th annual Siesta Beach Seafood and Music Festival has begun. The family-friendly event offers an opportunity to enjoy a variety of fresh seafood cooked on-site.

Live music and plenty of food, drink, and art is available during the event. The festival began on December 2nd and will run on December 3rd from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and December 4th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival is located at Siesta Key Pavilion, 948 Beach Road.

Admission is free.

