Red tide conditions improve Saturday

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.

The quietest weather in the country is still right here on the Suncoast. Storms will move from west coast to east coast repeatedly. But we have to wait until December 12th before a cold front might be able to settle into the Suncoast. If that front does stay on track, our temps could drop into the low 70s by mid-December. That’s just a return to average Suncoast heat.

Red tide Sunday
Red tide Sunday(Station)

