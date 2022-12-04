Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Rare deep-sea creatures discovered in remote ocean

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A blind eel, deep-sea batfishes, spiderfish and more were all discovered and revealed on a seafloor in Australia.

The deep-sea batfish is one of several previously unknown creatures found below the surface of the Indian Ocean near the Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park.

A team of scientists with the Museums Victoria Research Institute recently mapped the region across nearly 7,000 miles in detail for the first time.

The project revealed flat-topped sea mountains with volcanic cones, sharp ridges, and canyons.

The newly discovered sea life also came to light, including the blind eel with loose, transparent skin, the pelican and slender snipe eels, highfin lizardfish and others.

The museum’s chief scientist of the expedition said this represents a discovery of “an amazing number of potentially new species” living in the Marine Park.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payton Makenna Jeanfils
UPDATE: Police say teen reported missing has been found safely
2022 Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade Kicks Off the Season
Sarasota kicks off holiday season with parade Saturday
Daniella Broslav
North Port woman found after being reported missing
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Riders in the Parade.
A Jeep parade in Manatee County

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the J Street National Conference at the Omni...
Blinken vows US support for Israel despite unease over govt
PLANE CRASH VENICE PIER
Plane leaving Venice Airport crashes into Gulf
The southern Ukraine city of Kherson was without power Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the wake...
US intel chief thinking ‘optimistically’ for Ukraine forces
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election