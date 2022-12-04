Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Plane leaving Venice Airport crashes into Gulf

PLANE CRASH VENICE PIER
PLANE CRASH VENICE PIER(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police and Fire Department, along with other agencies, are investigating an airplane crash into the Gulf of Mexico. According to a report from The City of Venice, the crash happened 2.5 miles west of the Venice Fishing Pier.

The FAA is reporting the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-28 leaving the airport around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with two people on board.

According to the report, the Federal Aviation Administration contacted VPD Sunday morning after a plane took off from Venice Municipal Airport and never arrived at its destination. The report also states that recreational divers found a body in the water and it could be connected to the plane crash.

Right now, no plane has been located and the report said the area will have increased activity with divers and marine units as the search continues.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payton Makenna Jeanfils
UPDATE: Police say teen reported missing has been found safely
2022 Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade Kicks Off the Season
Sarasota kicks off holiday season with parade Saturday
Daniella Broslav
North Port woman found after being reported missing
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Riders in the Parade.
A Jeep parade in Manatee County

Latest News

Payton Makenna Jeanfils
UPDATE: Police say teen reported missing has been found safely
thumbnail
Red tide conditions improve Saturday
thumbnail
Futurecast
Riders in the Parade.
A Jeep parade in Manatee County