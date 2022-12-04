Plane leaving Venice Airport crashes into Gulf

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police and Fire Department, along with other agencies, are investigating an airplane crash into the Gulf of Mexico. According to a report from The City of Venice, the crash happened 2.5 miles west of the Venice Fishing Pier.

The FAA is reporting the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-28 leaving the airport around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with two people on board.

According to the report, the Federal Aviation Administration contacted VPD Sunday morning after a plane took off from Venice Municipal Airport and never arrived at its destination. The report also states that recreational divers found a body in the water and it could be connected to the plane crash.

Right now, no plane has been located and the report said the area will have increased activity with divers and marine units as the search continues.

