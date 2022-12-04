Advertise With Us
A Jeep parade in Manatee County

Riders in the Parade.
Riders in the Parade.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A parade of festive Jeeps lined up in Manatee County Jeeps across the DeSoto Square Shopping Mall parking lot.

According to organizers of the event, the parade gives local Jeep clubs from Sarasota to Manatee Counties and beyond an opportunity to showcase creativity.

Larry Hippich, one of the organizers stated, “Last year we had about 51 jeeps that participated in the parade. This year we could have over 200.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

