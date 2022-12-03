Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Winter Festival returns to St. Armands

The Holiday tree in St. Armands Circle.
The Holiday tree in St. Armands Circle.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Holiday tree in St. Armands Circle is lit after a controversy surrounding parking. The annual holiday event was originally canceled by the St. Armands Circle Association after a lack of parking caused concern. According to the Association, the area has limited parking spots and the event would stop them from using parking around the circle.

Instead, the City of Sarasota approved of a Winter Festival lit by a festive tree in St. Armands Circle. Tom Leonard, a business owner, and the festival organizer stated, “It’s kind of an opportunity to bring back the tradition of St. Armands. 35 years ago, a gentleman across the street by the name of Stephen Powell, lit the first tree on St. Armands from a flagpole. And said it made it in the front page of a newspaper. They also had a carousel and a train at that time. So, we’re doing something to bring back that history and that charm of St. Armands.”

The public event features family-friendly activities, live music, and Santa Claus. The Christmas Tree and Winter Festival will be up through December in St. Armands Circle.

