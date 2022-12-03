A warm, sunshine weekend, with a side of Red Tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weekend weather is pure sunshine with low humidity and average winds. Absolutely perfect, if we did not have any red tide concerns. Sarasota County continues to report the highest levels of red tide, but they dwindle as you head north across Manatee County. Dead fish were reported Friday at all of our beaches, more at the southern beaches, fewer at the northern beaches. Only the north tip of Anna Maria Island reported no dead fish or respiratory irritation.

This quiet weather pattern for the Suncoast continues into mid-December at least. Most of the active storms stay well to the north. This is our third, consecutive winter with La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean. La Nina years tend to give us warm and dry winters. That’s what we had in 2020 and 2021, so far 2022-2023 looks like much the same.

