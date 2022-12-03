Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Tampa Bay Rays will not hold spring training in Port Charlotte because of storm damage to stadium

Stadium damage in Port Charlotte forcing Tampa Bay Rays to look elsewhere for spring training.
Stadium damage in Port Charlotte forcing Tampa Bay Rays to look elsewhere for spring training.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Rays spring training will not be taking place in Port Charlotte. Hurricane Ian damage to the stadium in Port Charlotte forcing the Rays to hold spring training elsewhere for the upcoming season. The Charlotte Sports Park has been their spring training home since 2009.

“It’s tough on morale, everybody here is looking for a morale booster because we’ve gone through a lot, also it’s tough on tourism,” said Bill Yanusaites, an Englewood resident.

The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce says this is a devastating blow to an area that was hit hard by the storm. The economic loss will be millions of dollars.

“You have fans coming in from out of town, staying the weekend and eating at the restaurants, a lot of impact there,” said Steve Lineberry, Board President of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. “I was also thinking the impact on the residents, those who work security, the ushers, the vendors.”

Charlotte County says the plan is to have commissioners look at the damage assessment from insurance and decide what to do next. That’s expected to happen early next year.

“I’m sure they’re going to bounce back stronger than ever,” said Lineberry. Hurricane Ian is bringing out the best in a lot of people in tough situations.”

Currently, no one is allowed on the property at the Charlotte Sports Park. The Tampa Bay Rays are now looking at a variety of options for spring training.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniella Broslav
North Port woman found after being reported missing
High levels of red tide are causing fish kills.
High levels of red tide across all Sarasota County beaches and waterways
Payton Makenna Jeanfils
Bradenton Police searching for missing teen
Sunny
Welcome to Paradise weather to start December!
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Latest News

Payton Makenna Jeanfils
Bradenton Police searching for missing teen
2022 Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade Kicks Off the Season
Sarasota kicks off holiday season with parade Saturday
Tampa PD Chief
Tampa Police Chief placed on administrative leave after traffic stop
Tampa PD Chief
Tampa PD Chief on Administrative PD