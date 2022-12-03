Tampa Bay Rays will not hold spring training in Port Charlotte because of storm damage to stadium

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Rays spring training will not be taking place in Port Charlotte. Hurricane Ian damage to the stadium in Port Charlotte forcing the Rays to hold spring training elsewhere for the upcoming season. The Charlotte Sports Park has been their spring training home since 2009.

“It’s tough on morale, everybody here is looking for a morale booster because we’ve gone through a lot, also it’s tough on tourism,” said Bill Yanusaites, an Englewood resident.

The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce says this is a devastating blow to an area that was hit hard by the storm. The economic loss will be millions of dollars.

“You have fans coming in from out of town, staying the weekend and eating at the restaurants, a lot of impact there,” said Steve Lineberry, Board President of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. “I was also thinking the impact on the residents, those who work security, the ushers, the vendors.”

Charlotte County says the plan is to have commissioners look at the damage assessment from insurance and decide what to do next. That’s expected to happen early next year.

“I’m sure they’re going to bounce back stronger than ever,” said Lineberry. Hurricane Ian is bringing out the best in a lot of people in tough situations.”

Currently, no one is allowed on the property at the Charlotte Sports Park. The Tampa Bay Rays are now looking at a variety of options for spring training.

