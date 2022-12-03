Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Doesn’t get much better than this

No rain in sight
Beautiful weather for the lighting of the tree tonight
Beautiful weather for the lighting of the tree tonight(Norm Schimmel | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure building in over the SE U.S. we can expect to see the beautiful weather continue through the weekend. Saturday will be really nice with mostly sunny skies throughout the day with highs warming into the upper 70s near the beach and low 80s elsewhere. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Sunday expect pretty much the same as Saturday, in fact just take Saturday’s forecast and repeat it through Friday of next week. There will be zero chance for any significant rain and generally mostly sunny skies.

Long range forecast models are suggesting a front in about 9 or 10 days, but that is a long way off so enjoy, if you like warm and sunny weather.

For boaters we will see winds out of the east at 5-10 knots and seas anywhere from 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm First Alert Weather Friday 12/2/22
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm First Alert Weather Friday 12/2/22

Most Read

Daniella Broslav
North Port woman found after being reported missing
High levels of red tide are causing fish kills.
High levels of red tide across all Sarasota County beaches and waterways
Payton Makenna Jeanfils
Bradenton Police searching for missing teen
Sunny
Welcome to Paradise weather to start December!
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Latest News

The Holiday tree in St. Armands Circle.
Winter Festival returns to St. Armands
Stadium damage in Port Charlotte forcing Tampa Bay Rays to look elsewhere for spring training.
Tampa Bay Rays will not hold spring training in Port Charlotte because of storm damage to stadium
Payton Makenna Jeanfils
Bradenton Police searching for missing teen
2022 Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade Kicks Off the Season
Sarasota kicks off holiday season with parade Saturday