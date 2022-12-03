Doesn’t get much better than this

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure building in over the SE U.S. we can expect to see the beautiful weather continue through the weekend. Saturday will be really nice with mostly sunny skies throughout the day with highs warming into the upper 70s near the beach and low 80s elsewhere. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Sunday expect pretty much the same as Saturday, in fact just take Saturday’s forecast and repeat it through Friday of next week. There will be zero chance for any significant rain and generally mostly sunny skies.

Long range forecast models are suggesting a front in about 9 or 10 days, but that is a long way off so enjoy, if you like warm and sunny weather.

For boaters we will see winds out of the east at 5-10 knots and seas anywhere from 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

