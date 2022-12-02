Perfect Snowbird Weather!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine, low humidity, and a strong breeze continue today. We have the weather that the “bird” snowbirds and the “people” snowbirds love! Snow and cold winds hit around 60% of the country today. But not in Florida. Cold fronts stay north of us through at least the first half of the month, so our temps stay above average. Winds will hold out of the east-northeast and a little gusty Friday, then lighter winds return for the weekend.

Red tide continues with the most intense conditions along our Sarasota County beaches. That’s where the reports of dead fish continue. Concentrations are much lower to the north for Manatee County beaches. Coquina and Manatee Beaches reported no dead fish or respiratory irritation on Thursday!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.