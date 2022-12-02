Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Perfect Snowbird Weather!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine, low humidity, and a strong breeze continue today.  We have the weather that the “bird” snowbirds and the “people” snowbirds love! Snow and cold winds hit around 60% of the country today. But not in Florida. Cold fronts stay north of us through at least the first half of the month, so our temps stay above average. Winds will hold out of the east-northeast and a little gusty Friday, then lighter winds return for the weekend.

Red tide continues with the most intense conditions along our Sarasota County beaches. That’s where the reports of dead fish continue. Concentrations are much lower to the north for Manatee County beaches. Coquina and Manatee Beaches reported no dead fish or respiratory irritation on Thursday!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High levels of red tide are causing fish kills.
High levels of red tide across all Sarasota County beaches and waterways
Sunny
Welcome to Paradise weather to start December!
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Excellence in Education Awards
Manatee County honors nominees for educator, staff members of the year

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
CCSO Deputy honored by hundreds
CCSO Deputy honored by hundreds
fpl vet
FPL decorated local vet's home
rt
High levels of red tide