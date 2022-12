SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who has been reported missing.

The family of 19-year-old Daniella Broslav is concerned for her whereabouts. Police have no immediate information that she is in danger.

If you have seen her, please call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.

