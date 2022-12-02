Advertise With Us
Humane Society of Sarasota participating in nationwide ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Sarasota County is holding its annual Clear the Shelters event in hopes of finding safe and loving homes for their occupants.

The humane society is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation. From now until Dec. 11, all adoption fees are only $25.

Take a look at all the adoptable animals available here.

