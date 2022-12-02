Humane Society of Manatee County provides pet holiday safety tips

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The holiday season is fun for the entire family, including the four-legged variety. There are certain steps to take as pet owners to ensure that all the creatures stirring in your house have a safe celebration.

While decorating, it’s important to remember that our pets can be extra curious this time of year with all the tinsel, decadent foods and visitors.

The Humane Society of Manatee County is sharing some safety tips for your pets when planning a holiday party:

Batteries in toys and other small electronic devices can seriously injure pets if swallowed so it’s best to keep those items out of reach from Fido and Whiskers.

Water from Christmas tree stands can contain bacteria. If your pet drinks it, that can lead to an upset stomach even if the ingredients aren’t poisonous.

Pets can easily choke on tinsel, ribbons and Christmas tree needles. Keep trees and decorations high up or blocked off. If your pet swallows anything they shouldn’t, don’t wait. Call your vet right away. If they swallow something like a battery, call poison control.

Lastly, chocolate and alcoholic beverages should not be consumed by pets. Empty those glasses and store leftovers safely.

