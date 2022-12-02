Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Deer entangled in Christmas lights rescued by wildlife officials

Wildlife officials in Oregon freed a buck that was entangled in Christmas lights. (Source: Linda Reed, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Ore. (CNN) – Wildlife officials in Oregon freed a buck that was entangled in Christmas lights.

The first reports of the animal with its antlers tangled in lights came in before Thanksgiving when a homeowner captured the buck on video walking through her yard.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officers sedated the buck with a dart so the lights could be removed.

The animal was not injured, and its ear was tagged for identification purposes.

Officials say this sort of thing is a common occurrence. Bucks rub their antlers on trees, bushes and other things to get rid of the velvet, mark their territory, and show dominance over other bucks.

Oregon wildlife officials say every fall they start getting reports of deer “tangled up in volleyball nets, hammocks and yes, even Christmas lights.”

They recommend hanging lights higher up in trees so bucks can’t get to them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniella Broslav
North Port woman found after being reported missing
High levels of red tide are causing fish kills.
High levels of red tide across all Sarasota County beaches and waterways
Sunny
Welcome to Paradise weather to start December!
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
A parent speaks after his 10-month-old survives a fentanyl overdose at a San Francisco park.
Baby playing in park overdoses on fentanyl, father says

Latest News

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Jury to begin deliberations at Harvey Weinstein rape trial
Deer entangled in Christmas lights rescued by wildlife officials
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff