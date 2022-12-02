Advertise With Us
Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

Payton Makenna Jeanfils
Payton Makenna Jeanfils(Bradenton PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are currently searching for a missing teen and are hoping someone knows where she is.

Detectives are currently searching for Payton Makenna Jeanfils.

Jeanfils is a 17-year-old missing runaway who was last seen on Nov. 25 at the Walmart on Cortez Rd. W. in Bradenton.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact law enforcement.

