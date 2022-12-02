Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Beautiful weather to stick around a while

Winds to stay out of the ENE through the weekend
Kids playing on the shoreline of Turtle beach Thursday evening
Kids playing on the shoreline of Turtle beach Thursday evening(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for sunshine with temperatures in the 80′s through next week. Not bad a way to start the the “Meteorological” winter. The astronomical start of the winter solstice is Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 4:48 P.M.

High pressure is building in over the SE U.S. and will hold firm through the weekend and into at least next Thursday. This means we will see above average temperatures for this time of year. Highs will be running some 5-7 degrees above the average which is 78 degrees. With the position of this high pressure ridge expect to see offshore winds coming out of the ENE at 10-15 mph on Friday and subside to 10 mph over the weekend.

There is no chance for rain through next Wednesday as this high pressure system stays firmly in control over Florida. We will see the humidity slowly increase but it should still be comfortable.

For boaters look for winds to be a bit strong on Friday coming out of the east at 10-15 knots and seas running 2-3 feet mainly offshore. Winds for boaters over the weekend will come down to 5-10 knots and stay out of the east with seas running less than 2 feet.

