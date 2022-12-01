Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Welcome to Paradise weather to start December!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Slightly cooler and drier air returns to the Suncoast Thursday for the first day of December and lingers to the weekend and beyond. Winds will be a bit gusty, out of the northeast today, more to the east on Friday. With winds blowing offshore, red tide irritation will tend to move away from the beaches, too. The highest red tide concentrations are right along to coastal areas of Sarasota County. Red tide is less intense to the north along the Manatee County beaches, for now.

We’re entering our third December and Winter-time with La Nina conditions. La Nina winters are typically warmer and drier than normal, but the occasional cold front can bring a chill. Average temps on the first are 57° for a low, 77° for a high. By New Year’s Eve we drop to an average low of 53° and a high of 73°. Way too warm for snow!!

