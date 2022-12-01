Gas prices continue to fall, AAA says

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices dropped an average of 7 cents per gallon last week, as millions of Floridians took a Thanksgiving road trip. Despite the downturn at the pump, holiday travelers paid an average price of $3.41 per gallon on Thanksgiving day, which was the most expensive for the holiday in almost a decade.

Gas prices slipped even lower through the holiday weekend. By Dec. 1, the state average was $3.32 per gallon, 7 cents lower than last week.

The state average has been steadily dropping for the last two weeks, dropping a total of 19 cents.

“Gas prices are being pressured lower by steep drops in the price of oil, and strong gains in domestic gasoline supplies,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Unless there’s a shift in fundamentals, the state average could sink even lower this week, with the potential of dipping below $3.30 per gallon in the next week or two.”

Oil prices have plummeted nearly 20% in the past three weeks.

Regional Prices (as of Dec. 1), according to AAA:

Manatee County -- $3.32

Sarasota County -- $3.36

Charlotte County -- $3.26

DeSoto County -- $3.38

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.59), Naples ($3.53), Gainesville ($3.52)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.11), Panama City ($3.12), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.12)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.