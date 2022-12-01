Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Front brings breezy conditions Thursday

Temperatures still warm
Cold front to bring some cloudiness on Thursday with no rain expected
Cold front to bring some cloudiness on Thursday with no rain expected(Susan Humphreys | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Don’t expect a big drop in temperatures with this front. We will still see highs on Thursday in the upper 70s as winds will quickly turn to the ENE and pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. There will be some cloudiness around during the morning as the front slowly clears the area.

Friday morning we will see clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures in the low 60s and slightly lower humidity. That is still above the average of 58 degrees. Winds will be out of the ENE at 10 mph.

The weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s. The weather should be great for the Venice Christmas boat parade and for the Sarasota holiday parade which takes place on Saturday evening. Winds should be light and temperatures in the mid 70s to start the events.

Looking at the long range forecast I don’t see much change, the beautiful weather will continue with no chance for rain and temperatures warming into the low 80s each afternoon.

The 2022 hurricane season is over. It ended with a fury after a very slow start. All told there were 14 named storms with 8 of those becoming hurricanes with winds over 74 mph. Two of the 8 become major storms with winds in excess of 110 mph. There were over 100 deaths from Ian in Florida and most of those were caused by the storm surge in Fort Myers.

