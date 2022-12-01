Advertise With Us
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility

Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.(WendellandCarolyn via Canva)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Tennessee this week.

WMC reported the employee died while working at a facility in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

FedEx confirmed the death of one of its team members and released the following statement:

“We can confirm the loss of one of our team members this afternoon and are deeply saddened. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all those affected by this event. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are still under investigation, and FedEx is fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Representatives with FedEx did not immediately release the employee’s name or what role the person was in with the company.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the worker was a 48-year-old man.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported it is aware of the incident.

