Disaster food assistance applicants in Manatee can get in-person help

People and families in Manatee County wishing to receive special food assistance after Hurricane Ian and have not yet finished their applications can get in-person help Dec. 2-4.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - People and families in Manatee County wishing to receive special food assistance after Hurricane Ian and have not yet finished their applications can get in-person help Dec. 2-4.

This is specifically for residents who pre-registered online for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview.

The D-SNAP location, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd, Palmetto, will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4.

The Florida Department of Children and Families will reopen pre-registration for those who reside in the county who did not previously pre-register online before Oct. 23.

Individuals are encouraged to pre-register online before coming on-site or calling the D-SNAP Call Center at 888-348-0408 or 855-278-7136 to complete their interview. Online pre-registration will be available at myflfamilies.com/dsnap from Dec. 2-4.

Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for D-SNAP and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location. Applicants who were approved during the telephone interview for D-SNAP will receive their EBT card by mail and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.

Individuals who do not live or work in Manatee County will not be served at this on-site D-SNAP location. To view the D-SNAP schedule by county and details on how to apply, visit MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP.

