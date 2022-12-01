Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Chevy Chase recreates iconic scene from ‘Christmas Vacation’ at Raising Cane’s

Chevy Chase recreated an iconic scene from “Christmas Vacation” during a lighting ceremony at a Raising Cane’s in Illinois. (Source: Raising Cane’s/Seater/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (Gray News) – It’s a beaut, Clark!

Chevy Chase recreated an iconic scene from “Christmas Vacation” during a lighting ceremony at a Raising Cane’s in Illinois.

Hundreds of people gathered for the lighting ceremony Tuesday night at the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Chicago suburb of Morton Grove.

The event was filmed for a holiday commercial.

A video shared by the restaurant chain shows Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves introducing Chase to the crowd as the actor holds a pair of extension cords.

“Drumroll, please,” Chase says as he plugs in the cords. Of course, the lights don’t work, but like in the film, the display lights up on the second try.

Fortunately, unlike in “Christmas Vacation,” the display did not cause a city-wide power outage.

Chase and Graves then drove away in a replica of the Griswold family’s iconic wood-paneled station wagon, complete with a Christmas tree strapped on top.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

People crowded into the board room Tuesday for a meeting of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital...
Sarasota Memorial board asked to investigate hospital’s COVID care
Sarasota-Bradenton Airport Board of Directors approved a $7 million ground transportation...
SRQ Airport approves $7 million ground transportation renovation
When Scott Clyne pulled the engagement ring in its box out of his pocket, it fell, bounced off...
WATCH: Man dives overboard to save ring in proposal gone wrong
Last week, Sarasota Police officers stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45 mph in the 2700 blk...
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
Wreaths Across America Day approaching, Sarasota National Cemetery in need of donations

Latest News

Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
Al Roker back in hospital with complications from blood clot
FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since...
Gas prices drop to levels not seen since February
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV, AIDS pandemic as public health threat
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV, AIDS pandemic as public health threat
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season