Weak cold front to move through late Wednesday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No need to bust out the jackets with this front as temperatures will only fall a couple of degrees. In fact we should still be near or slightly above average when it comes to temperatures on Thursday. The average high is 78 degrees and the low 58 degrees.

Front fades away as it moves through the area (WWSB)

For Wednesday look for a slight increase in cloudiness as the front approaches and the winds will start to turn more toward the west by noon. We will see some patchy fog to start the day and then look for mostly sunny skies turn to partly cloudy later in the day. The onshore flow could bring some of the red tide back toward the coast and the beaches. The good news is that this west wind will only be around for a short period of time. In fact winds will veer more toward the NE by early Thursday morning as high pressure builds in behind the front. This should tend to push the red tide offshore into the Gulf. Those winds will increase to 15-20 mph out of the NE on Thursday making for a breezy day.

Friday we will see mostly sunny skies with a high around 80 degrees and no chance for any rain. Winds will begin to let up some but still remain out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one. We will see clear skies with highs in the low 80s each day and no chance for rain as some drier air settles in. Temperatures will stay warm throughout next week as there are no major fronts heading our way anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.