Venice Boat Parade set for Saturday

The annual Venice Boat Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The 34th Annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade sets sail Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Intracoastal Waterway. Boats will get underway at 6 p.m.

The parade starts just north of the Albee Road Bridge. There are public viewing areas on the Gulf side of the waterway and restaurants opposite. The parade continues down the Intracoastal and out to the channel marker in the jetties, weather permitting, before turning around.

Viewing is available on both sides of the jetties in this area. If you are coming by boat, there are plenty of spots along the way to drop anchor as long as you’re not blocking the parade route. As the parade continues south, there are miles of public viewing on both sides of the Intracoastal. Parade turn-around is before the Circus Bridge.

Parade organizers suggest getting to viewing locations early. If you’re on Venice island, the two north bridges will go up -- the Circus Bridge will stay down for vehicle traffic only. This remains in effect until such time that the north bridges are reopened.

Unlike the downtown Venice Holiday Parade this past Saturday, citizens are not encouraged to set up chairs, blankets or other items in viewing locations prior to Dec. 3. Sarasota County and the City of Venice are not responsible for items left unattended before, during or after the Boat Parade.

For additional information, please visit www.venicechristmasboatparade.com. You can also contact event organizer Joe Zgrzepski at joezgrzepski@gmail.com or 941-718-8644.

