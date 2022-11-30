Storms to the north, humid (again) on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong thunderstorms pushed through the southeast overnight and continue in the Panhandle Wednesday morning. Over 20 tornados were reported overnight, most in Mississippi. But the storms with this cold front are running out of moisture and energy. By the time it moves across the Suncoast, we only have a 10% chance of an isolated shower or two. Our humidity increases during the day with winds out of the Southwest. The onshore flow of those winds will also push the red tide irritation toward the beaches,

Slightly cooler air and drier air returns to the Suncoast Thursday for the first day of December and lingers to the weekend and beyond. Only 24 more shopping days until Christmas!

