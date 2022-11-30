Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Storms to the north, humid (again) on the Suncoast

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong thunderstorms pushed through the southeast overnight and continue in the Panhandle Wednesday morning. Over 20 tornados were reported overnight, most in Mississippi. But the storms with this cold front are running out of moisture and energy. By the time it moves across the Suncoast, we only have a 10% chance of an isolated shower or two. Our humidity increases during the day with winds out of the Southwest. The onshore flow of those winds will also push the red tide irritation toward the beaches,

Slightly cooler air and drier air returns to the Suncoast Thursday for the first day of December and lingers to the weekend and beyond. Only 24 more shopping days until Christmas!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, Sarasota Police officers stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45 mph in the 2700 blk...
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Buildings at Snook Haven Park took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from...
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park
A crash between a semi and a train Monday morning killed the truck driver and closed U.S. 27...
One dead after semi, train collide

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
smh mtg
Sarasota Memorial Hospital board meeting
scsb
Sarasota County School Board special meeting
ABC7 News at 11pm - November 29, 2022