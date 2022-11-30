Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
St. Armands Circle tree lighting set for Dec. 2

The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on St. Armands Circle is set for Dec. 2
The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on St. Armands Circle is set for Dec. 2
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In keeping with the 44-year tradition, the Christmas tree at St. Armands Circle will be the center of a celebration, at the tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The evening’s events will offer complimentary, family-friendly activities including the tree lighting and Santa’s arrival. Additional entertainment and ticketed amenities are also available throughout the day from noon through 9 p.m. at the Winter Spectacular taking place in the Park.

The tree stands 60 feet tall, with over 600 branches and 80,000 lights, according or organizer Tom Leonard.

Other event that night include as entertainment at the Starlight Stage featuring the following local groups:

  • 3 p.m. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
  • 5:30 p.m. Southside Elementary – Kaleidoscope Dance Group
  • 5:45 p.m. Southside Elementary – Peter Pan Medley
  • 6 p.m. Sarasota Academy of the Arts
  • 7 p.m. Future of Dance

Additional ticketed amenities are offered at The Winter Spectacular and include exclusive access to the Winter Wonderland offering festive rides and interactive holiday activities including:

  • Ice-skating down Candy Cane Lane Rink
  • Joy riding on the carousel at Reindeer Roundabout
  • Jingling all the way ‘round the circle aboard the Polar Palm Express trackless train
  • Being picture perfect in the Snowflake Sphere life-size snow globe and Selfie Elfie Station
  • Enjoying crafts and games at the Winterland Workshop
  • Soar the skies in Santa’s Sleigh Virtual Simulator

All information on the St. Armands Circle Winter Spectacular, including the schedule of free live performances, and how to purchase tickets to the Winterland activities, are available by visiting www.winteronthecircle.com.

