St. Armands Circle tree lighting set for Dec. 2

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In keeping with the 44-year tradition, the Christmas tree at St. Armands Circle will be the center of a celebration, at the tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The evening’s events will offer complimentary, family-friendly activities including the tree lighting and Santa’s arrival. Additional entertainment and ticketed amenities are also available throughout the day from noon through 9 p.m. at the Winter Spectacular taking place in the Park.

The tree stands 60 feet tall, with over 600 branches and 80,000 lights, according or organizer Tom Leonard.

Other event that night include as entertainment at the Starlight Stage featuring the following local groups:

3 p.m. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

5:30 p.m. Southside Elementary – Kaleidoscope Dance Group

5:45 p.m. Southside Elementary – Peter Pan Medley

6 p.m. Sarasota Academy of the Arts

7 p.m. Future of Dance

Additional ticketed amenities are offered at The Winter Spectacular and include exclusive access to the Winter Wonderland offering festive rides and interactive holiday activities including:

Ice-skating down Candy Cane Lane Rink

Joy riding on the carousel at Reindeer Roundabout

Jingling all the way ‘round the circle aboard the Polar Palm Express trackless train

Being picture perfect in the Snowflake Sphere life-size snow globe and Selfie Elfie Station

Enjoying crafts and games at the Winterland Workshop

Soar the skies in Santa’s Sleigh Virtual Simulator

All information on the St. Armands Circle Winter Spectacular, including the schedule of free live performances, and how to purchase tickets to the Winterland activities, are available by visiting www.winteronthecircle.com.

