Sarasota County School Board votes to begin negotiations for Superintendent’s resignation

Special Sarasota County School Board meeting brings out many supporting the superintendent and...
Special Sarasota County School Board meeting brings out many supporting the superintendent and some who want to see him fired.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board voting 4 to 1 in favor of beginning negotiations with Dr. Brennan Asplen for his resignation. Tom Edwards being the sole school board member supporting the superintendent.

A large crowd on hand filled with parents, students, teachers and residents. A special meeting of the school board discussing the future of the superintendent.

“There are a lot of questions, as someone who champions transparency, this is a great opportunity to respectfully just lay it all on the table,” said Bridget Ziegler, Chair of the Sarasota County School Board. “I think it’s a great opportunity, you don’t see that very often, I think we need to do that. I think we need to talk about where the strengths are, where there’s opportunity for improvement.”

“I supported him as I was one of the ones who chose him, I gave him a highly effective rating on two different evaluations,” said Jane Goodwin, Former Chair of the Sarasota County School Board. “I was completely happy and confident in his leadership.

The school board hearing from lots of people, many who support the superintendent. Others were in attendance who wanted to see the superintendent fired.

Last week the new school board, which is now a conservative majority, voted in favor of looking into possibly firing the superintendent lead by board member Karen Rose. That lead to Tuesday night’s meeting. Rose and other school board members say the issues include the overall school ranking and how the superintendent handled the mask mandate. The superintendent speaking very passionately and proudly at the meeting about the job he’s done.

Supporters of Dr. Asplen say he has done a phenomenal job and what this new school board is doing is very wrong.

“This is nothing more than politics, and controlling or allowing those people to control the school board,” said Goodwin.

