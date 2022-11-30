Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Manatee County honors nominees for educator, staff members of the year

Excellence in Education Awards
Excellence in Education Awards(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is proud to announce finalists for Manatee County’s Educator of the Year and Support Employee of the Year.

This week, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, along with representatives from Manatee Education Foundation (MEF), the School Board and School District Leadership, surprised eight exceptionally talented finalists for the 2023 Excellence in Education Awards. Here are the nominees:

EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Tiffany Barrett-Greer, 2nd Grade Teacher at Braden River Elementary School

Kendall Carrier, Director of Bands (Music Teacher) at Parrish Community High School

Michelle Dowell, Biomedical Science Teacher at Palmetto High School

Kelly Smith-Williams, Anatomy and Physiology Teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School

SUPPORT EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Gena Case, Guidance Clerk at Myakka City Elementary School

Brianna Hall, Clerical Assistant at Lincoln Memorial Middle School

Marisol Hernandez, School Secretary at Braden River High School

Latisha Jones, Guidance Clerk at Southeast High School

Excellence in Education in Manatee County
Excellence in Education in Manatee County(WWSB)

The finalists will be honored, and the “Educator of the Year” and “Support Employee of the Year” will be announced at the Excellence in Education Awards to be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, beginning at 7 p.m. at Parrish Community High School.

The educator representative for Manatee County will advance to the Florida Teacher of the Year program, while the support representative will advance to the Florida School-Related Employee of the Year program.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, Sarasota Police officers stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45 mph in the 2700 blk...
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
People crowded into the board room Tuesday for a meeting of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital...
Sarasota Memorial board asked to investigate hospital’s COVID care
Buildings at Snook Haven Park took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from...
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

Latest News

The annual Venice Boat Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3.
Venice Boat Parade set for Saturday
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Manakey, a 1,005-pound male manatee,...
Rehabilitated manatees released in Florida Keys
Flamingos
Discovering the Pink Birds of the Suncoast
In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to the...
Gaetz friend says lighter sentence deserved for cooperation