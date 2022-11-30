Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Gaetz friend says lighter sentence deserved for cooperation

In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to the...
In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel during an interview at his office in Lake Mary, Fla. A former Florida tax collector whose arrest on sex trafficking and identity theft charges led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz should not be granted a sentence that is less than federal guidelines in order to promote respect for the law and deter criminal behavior, federal prosecutors said in court papers. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz learns this week how much prison time he gets on charges of sex trafficking a minor and identity theft, but not before trying to persuade a judge that his cooperation in several probes should lighten his sentence.

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg had faced a prison sentence of between 21 and 27 years under federal sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors asked a judge to substantially reduce any incarceration to seven to nine years because of his cooperation.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a minor, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official. Prosecutors said he had paid at least one underage girl to have sex with him and other men.

His attorney, Fritz Scheller, told a federal judge overseeing Greenberg’s sentencing that the jurist has the discretion to reduce the prison time even further. Greenberg has two hearings before U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell on Wednesday and Thursday related to his sentencing.

The minor was almost an adult and had advertised as being over age 18 in her escort profile on the website “Seeking Arrangements,” which facilitates “sugar daddy” relationships, Scheller said in court papers.

“Greenberg appreciates the seriousness of his crimes. Based on such a recognition, he has been trying to make amends through cooperation and the payment of restitution,” Scheller said. “He has provided significant substantial assistance to the government in the areas of public corruption, election fraud, wire fraud, and sex trafficking.”

The judge should also take into consideration Greenberg’s struggles with mental illness, starting with an attention-deficit disorder diagnosis at age 7 and panic attacks, depressive and anxiety disorders as an adult. At the time he committed the crimes, he was suffering from bipolar disorder with symptoms of mania, which affected his judgment and impulse control, Scheller said.

Both prosecutors and Greenberg’s defense attorney filed documents under seal and out of the public eye, saying they were part of ongoing investigations being conducted by federal authorities in Florida and Washington, as well as state investigators.

Greenberg’s role in those investigations originally was going to be laid out during this week’s court hearings, but ultimately the decision was made to keep them confidential in order “to safeguard confidential and sensitive information concerning ongoing investigations and prosecutions,” his defense attorney said in a court filing.

Greenberg’s cooperation could play a role in the ongoing probe into Gaetz, who is being investigated over whether he paid a 17-year-old for sex. Gaetz has denied the allegations and previously said they were part of an extortion plot. Gaetz, a Republican, represents a large part of the Florida Panhandle. No charges have been brought against the congressman.

Greenberg has been linked to a number of other Florida politicians and their associates. So far, none of them has been implicated by name in the sex trafficking probe.

In his sentencing memo asking for leniency, Scheller noted that other potential co-conspirators that Greenberg has named, “including public figures,” haven’t yet faced criminal charges. If prosecutors want to use Greenberg as an example to deter crime, then those others should face justice too, he said.

“Unfortunately, at the time of Greenberg’s sentencing, many of these individuals have not been held to account,” Scheller said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, Sarasota Police officers stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45 mph in the 2700 blk...
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
People crowded into the board room Tuesday for a meeting of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital...
Sarasota Memorial board asked to investigate hospital’s COVID care
Buildings at Snook Haven Park took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from...
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Manakey, a 1,005-pound male manatee,...
Rehabilitated manatees released in Florida Keys
Flamingos
Discovering the Pink Birds of the Suncoast
graphic
Storms to the north, humid (again) on the Suncoast
Futurecast
Futurecast