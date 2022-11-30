Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Former President Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.(Edward Kimmel / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Bill Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet posted on Wednesday.

Clinton said he is experiencing “mild symptoms,” and is “doing fine overall.”

“I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” the former president said. “I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, Sarasota Police officers stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45 mph in the 2700 blk...
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
People crowded into the board room Tuesday for a meeting of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital...
Sarasota Memorial board asked to investigate hospital’s COVID care
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Buildings at Snook Haven Park took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from...
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

Latest News

Chalkboard Champion - Kristen Weems
Chalkboard Champion - Kristen Weems
William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are making their second trip to the U.S. as...
UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize
A genealogy testing kit for Ancestry/DNA is displayed in the Ackman and Ziff Family Genealogy...
Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family
A 48-year-old man was indicted in the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in a...
Man indicted for murder after road rage shooting kills 8-year-old girl