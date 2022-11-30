Discovering the Pink Birds of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If it’s pink, it must be a flamingo, right? Ummm...No! I found out the hard way -- A hundred years ago, there were no wild flamingos left in Florida.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast

9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Suncoast View

4 p.m. Wednesday on ABC7 News

7:40 a.m. Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)

11 p.m. Sunday on ABC7 News

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.