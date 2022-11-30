Advertise With Us
Discovering the Pink Birds of the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If it’s pink, it must be a flamingo, right? Ummm...No! I found out the hard way -- A hundred years ago, there were no wild flamingos left in Florida.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4 p.m. Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40 a.m. Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11 p.m. Sunday on ABC7 News

