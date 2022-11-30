Advertise With Us
Chalkboard Champion says Myakka City Elementary is her ‘dream job’

Chalkboard Champion - Kristen Weems
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Kristen Weems teaches third grade at Myakka City Elementary School. She says she’s working in her dream job; she loves walking into her classroom surrounded by children every day.

“I tell them (my students) I don’t have kids of my own yet, but I have 16 children -- you guys are my kids. I tell them that all the time,” Weems said.

ABC7 is proud to announce Miss Weems as Manatee County’s Chalkboard Champion for November. Carl Reynolds Law providing a check for $500 for Miss Weems to do with as she chooses.

She says she plans on spending her check buying supplies for her classroom.

