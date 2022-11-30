Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

CCSO Deputy honored by hundreds

It was a sorrowful morning in Punta Gorda as people from across the state gathered to honor...
It was a sorrowful morning in Punta Gorda as people from across the state gathered to honor fallen Deputy Christopher Taylor.(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a sorrowful morning in Punta Gorda as people from across the state gathered to honor fallen Deputy Christopher Taylor.

Law enforcement departments came from far and wide. Some badges reading Polk County Sheriff’s Office, others reading Miami-Dade and everything in between.

Deputy Taylor was conducting a traffic stop last Wednesday when a driver veered off the shoulder of I-75 hitting Taylor’s car and the car he pulled over.

Hundreds of people gathered in Punta Gorda this morning to honor him at his funeral.

Taylor’s squad arrived on the scene after he was hit by the drunk driver and tried to save his life. His squad leader, Sgt. Brad Stender, spoke at the ceremony.

“For our brother Chris, we were with you on your first day and when you took your last breath,” said Stender.

Stender talked about Taylor’s love for his squad.

“Chris was always ready to handle any situation you put in front of him. The wellness and safety of his fellow squad members was always a high priority. This demonstrates his love for the job and his squad family,” he said.

Taylor’s aunt Doreen Pareira spoke about all of the things he had accomplished at the age of 23.

He practiced mixed martial arts, attended FSW before entering the police academy, was engaged to his Fiance Madi Williams, and was a promising football player.

However, rather than pursue a bright future in football, his childhood dreams of being in law enforcement drove him to become a deputy.

“He was an example of what could be accomplished with determination and goal setting,” said Pareira.

Deputy Christopher Taylor’s obituary can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, Sarasota Police officers stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45 mph in the 2700 blk...
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
People crowded into the board room Tuesday for a meeting of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital...
Sarasota Memorial board asked to investigate hospital’s COVID care
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Buildings at Snook Haven Park took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from...
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

Latest News

Kristen Weems teaches third grade at Myakka City Elementary School.
Chalkboard Champion says Myakka City Elementary is her ‘dream job’
Chalkboard Champion - Kristen Weems
Chalkboard Champion - Kristen Weems
The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on St. Armands Circle is set for Dec. 2
St. Armands Circle tree lighting set for Dec. 2
Excellence in Education Awards
Manatee County honors nominees for educator, staff members of the year