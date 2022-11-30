CCSO Deputy honored by hundreds

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a sorrowful morning in Punta Gorda as people from across the state gathered to honor fallen Deputy Christopher Taylor.

Law enforcement departments came from far and wide. Some badges reading Polk County Sheriff’s Office, others reading Miami-Dade and everything in between.

Deputy Taylor was conducting a traffic stop last Wednesday when a driver veered off the shoulder of I-75 hitting Taylor’s car and the car he pulled over.

Hundreds of people gathered in Punta Gorda this morning to honor him at his funeral.

Taylor’s squad arrived on the scene after he was hit by the drunk driver and tried to save his life. His squad leader, Sgt. Brad Stender, spoke at the ceremony.

“For our brother Chris, we were with you on your first day and when you took your last breath,” said Stender.

Stender talked about Taylor’s love for his squad.

“Chris was always ready to handle any situation you put in front of him. The wellness and safety of his fellow squad members was always a high priority. This demonstrates his love for the job and his squad family,” he said.

Taylor’s aunt Doreen Pareira spoke about all of the things he had accomplished at the age of 23.

He practiced mixed martial arts, attended FSW before entering the police academy, was engaged to his Fiance Madi Williams, and was a promising football player.

However, rather than pursue a bright future in football, his childhood dreams of being in law enforcement drove him to become a deputy.

“He was an example of what could be accomplished with determination and goal setting,” said Pareira.

