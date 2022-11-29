Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Wreaths Across America Day approaching, Sarasota National Cemetery in need of donations

(Flags for fallen vets)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wreaths Across America Day is every year on Dec. 17. The volunteers for the organization execute a mission to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and other cemeteries across the United States and abroad. This year, in the Suncoast, there is a significant shortage of wreaths and the organization is asking for donations.

Cathi Carruthers volunteer at Sarasota National Cemetery where her husband Zach, a navy Veteran of World War II, is buried. Cathi drives from Fort Myers to volunteer with Wreaths Across America as a way to honor and remember those who served. Volunteers will place the wreath and read the name of the veteran out loud.

As of now, the organization is short about 8,000 wreaths.

“This is the first time we’ve run into this because there are other things that people have to give their money to. We need a little over 19,000 wreaths. We have 11,000,” said Carruthers.

If you are interested in sponsoring a wreath at the Sarasota National Cemetery, click here.

