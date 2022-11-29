Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Venice Theatre says they will need $4 million in donations to repair building

Damage at the Venice Theatre.
Damage at the Venice Theatre.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The organizers at Venice Theatre say they will need $4 million to repair the damages from Hurricane Ian.

In an email to patrons. Director of Development Eric D. Watters said that normally at year’s end, they send letters asking for contribution. But this year, he noted they don’t even have a printer of envelopes. Instead they are emailing everyone with a plea and a breakdown of the catastrophic damage done to their home space.

Even after insurance, the company will need $4 million to cover the costs to replace and restore the space.

The list of cost include the following estimates:

  • Insurance: The group has a $4,500,000 policy with a 3% deductible. That leaves $4,300,000 available for restoration costs.
  • ServPro has already billed us $600,000 for cleaning and mitigation of the water damage on the west side of the building. They have yet to begin on the Jervey Theatre itself. The final estimated cost for ServPro is $1,500,000.
  • Lighting equipment to be replaced: $500,000 or more
  • Sound equipment to be replaced: $200,000 or more
  • New stage: approaching $1,000,000
  • Costume restoration: $500,000 
  • Fly rails: $450,000 (30 @ $15,000 a piece)

Those numbers do not include the restoration of the buildings roof. As such, they estimate they will need an additional $4 million to fix everything.

“The task can be accomplished if everyone pitches in and gives the maximum of which they are capable. I like to think in terms of everyone who has the means giving at least $1,000. It would only take 4,000 such gifts to hit our goal,” reads the statement.

The website has a section for monthly donation and you can review options there.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
Debra Nason photo.
Missing woman located in Sarasota
Last week, Sarasota Police officers stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45 mph in the 2700 blk...
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75

Latest News

Giving Tuesday
ABC7, partners to combat hunger this Giving Tuesday
Buildings at Snook Haven Park took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from...
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park
Polk County Sheriff searching for boy who fell from boat
Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovers the body of 9-year-old who fell in lake
Sarasota County schools superintendent will work with board to negotiate end to contract