Venice Theatre says they will need $4 million in donations to repair building

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The organizers at Venice Theatre say they will need $4 million to repair the damages from Hurricane Ian.

In an email to patrons. Director of Development Eric D. Watters said that normally at year’s end, they send letters asking for contribution. But this year, he noted they don’t even have a printer of envelopes. Instead they are emailing everyone with a plea and a breakdown of the catastrophic damage done to their home space.

Even after insurance, the company will need $4 million to cover the costs to replace and restore the space.

The list of cost include the following estimates:

Insurance: The group has a $4,500,000 policy with a 3% deductible. That leaves $4,300,000 available for restoration costs.

ServPro has already billed us $600,000 for cleaning and mitigation of the water damage on the west side of the building. They have yet to begin on the Jervey Theatre itself. The final estimated cost for ServPro is $1,500,000.

Lighting equipment to be replaced : $500,000 or more

Sound equipment to be replaced: $200,000 or more

New stage: approaching $1,000,000

Costume restoration: $500,000

Fly rails: $450,000 (30 @ $15,000 a piece)

Those numbers do not include the restoration of the buildings roof. As such, they estimate they will need an additional $4 million to fix everything.

“The task can be accomplished if everyone pitches in and gives the maximum of which they are capable. I like to think in terms of everyone who has the means giving at least $1,000. It would only take 4,000 such gifts to hit our goal,” reads the statement.

The website has a section for monthly donation and you can review options there.

