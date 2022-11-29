Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Venice Highschool looks towards final playoff game

Venice Highschool training.
Venice Highschool training.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Highschool football team is playing Bucholz Highschool for a chance to move onto the championship in Fort Lauderdale. The final playoff game will take place on December 2 in Gainesville.

Pete Dombroski, the Venice Highschool athletic director, told ABC7, “It seems like it’s not football in Venice unless we are playing in December. It’s really exciting for us in the community to get together and enjoy December. It’s a big game coming up.”

Venice Highschool football had to take a break for two weeks after Hurricane Ian damaged the field. They are now preparing for the big game.

