SRQ Airport approves $7 million ground transportation renovation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota-Bradenton Airport Board of Directors approved a $7 million ground transportation renovation. The funds will improve accommodations for rideshare and commercial drivers.

The current rideshare parking lot is located near the corner of College Dr. and Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. With nothing but dirt and two portable restrooms, many rideshare drivers say SRQ is behind the curve.

Arley Ramirez and Christian Ramos also drive at other airports and said most accommodate drivers with a nicely paved parking lot and buildings that contain restrooms and an area to grab a bite to eat.

Ramirez said the unpaved lot at SRQ has led to drivers getting lower scores on the rideshare apps because of the dirt which makes the cars dirty.

“When we’re picking up passengers, they complain sometimes because the car is dirty and things like that. We wash our cars every day to get better service. But, having this parking lot like this—I don’t think we can keep doing that,” he said.

Ramos said he feels like the rideshare drivers were forgotten about, even though they’ve been around for a while.

“We’re here working hard everyday. I work Monday to Friday,” said Ramos.

According to the Executive Vice President of the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport Mark Stuckey, the airport has been in limbo trying to decide the best way forward. But, starting in January SRQ will be breaking ground on the ground transportation renovation project.

“We’ll have a new staging area that’s paved for all of the what we call ‘Transportation Network Companies’ which includes Uber and Lyft. They’ll also include bathroom facilities and other amenities which will be beneficial for tenants,” said Stuckey.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.