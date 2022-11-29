Sarasota job fair features on-the-spot hiring

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Hiring Day Sarasota Job fair is taking place on November 29th. The event is hosted by twenty of Sarasota’s top employers and features on-the-spot hiring for over 400 job openings.

The event features job openings in all fields, including sales, medical, call center, law enforcement, maintenance, and professional.

The job fair will take place from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Hampton Inn Conference Center in Sarasota.

Anyone interested can pre-register for the event by clicking here.

