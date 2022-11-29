Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Sarasota job fair features on-the-spot hiring

WWSB Generic Stock 8
WWSB Generic Stock 8(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Hiring Day Sarasota Job fair is taking place on November 29th. The event is hosted by twenty of Sarasota’s top employers and features on-the-spot hiring for over 400 job openings.

The event features job openings in all fields, including sales, medical, call center, law enforcement, maintenance, and professional.

The job fair will take place from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Hampton Inn Conference Center in Sarasota.

Anyone interested can pre-register for the event by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75
Debra Nason photo.
Missing woman located in Sarasota
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

Discussion heats up on terminating contract of Sarasota County School Superintendent.
New Sarasota County School Board could vote to fire superintendent at Tuesday’s special meeting
Venice Highschool training.
Venice Highschool looks towards final playoff game
Clouds creating this sterling sunset to fade on Tuesday as high pressure builds in
Cold front to move through late Wednesday
One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon.
Local students react to recent university shootings