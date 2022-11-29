Sarasota couple decorates Hurricane Ian debris with Christmas lights

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Though crews across Sarasota County are working tirelessly to clear the remaining debris from Hurricane Ian. Though the county has collected more than 2.6 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition, and household goods debris have been collected – equivalent to more than 795 Olympic-sized swimming pools - there are still some items that are waiting.

Kathy and David Thomas, who live on 72nd Drive East in Sarasota have a pile of debris that is awaiting collection. Kathy told ABC7 that she and her husband were sitting on the front porch when David joked about decorating the pile of debris.

Kathy loved the idea, “I said ‘Do it! Do it! Put the American flag on there and make it official!”

So, every evening, the couple puts an American flag, a Christmas wreath and lights onto the pile of vegetative debris from Ian.

The festive debris pile has been a favorite among the neighbors, who drive by and take photos of it at night when it’s lit up.

David added that he knows Sarasota County’s crews are working and hauling out debris every day and he’s not at all upset.

“We see the trucks full every day. It’s no indictment on them. It’s just a way to share a grin,” he told ABC7.

The family says that they remove the decorations daily just in case crews come to clear out the debris. In the meantime, it’s a way for the community to have a laugh as they work together to survive Ian.

