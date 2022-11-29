Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

Buildings at Snook Haven Park took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from...
Buildings at Snook Haven Park took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and after Hurricane Ian.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian.

Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and after the storm. In discussion with Venice Pier Group Inc., The county Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources department is proposing to amend the concessionaire’s contract to extend services until early 2024 and allow the concessionaire to make the necessary remediations and replace furniture, fixtures and equipment to resume food services.

“We know Snook Haven Park and the Riverfront Restaurant is a beloved place in Sarasota County, and we have been exploring all options to safely reopen,” Nicole Rissler, director of PRNR, said in a news release.

Venice Pier Group will repair identified storm damage and restore the restaurant, kitchen, deck and dining areas. The contract amendment will also enable PRNR to credit the concessionaire for repairs and remediation against concession compensation due to the county.

“After such a devastating storm, we’ve worked hard with Sarasota County and are happy to come to an agreement that allows us to bring back the Ole’ Florida historic beauty to the restaurant while allowing the county to move forward with the scheduled remodel slated for 2024,” said Justin Pachota, president of Venice Pier Group.

The boat ramp, launch and adjacent parking areas have been open since mid-October.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
Debra Nason photo.
Missing woman located in Sarasota
Last week, Sarasota Police officers stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45 mph in the 2700 blk...
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75

Latest News

Giving Tuesday
ABC7, partners to combat hunger this Giving Tuesday
Damage at the Venice Theatre.
Venice Theatre says they will need $4 million in donations to repair building
Polk County Sheriff searching for boy who fell from boat
Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovers the body of 9-year-old who fell in lake
Sarasota County schools superintendent will work with board to negotiate end to contract