Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian.

Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and after the storm. In discussion with Venice Pier Group Inc., The county Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources department is proposing to amend the concessionaire’s contract to extend services until early 2024 and allow the concessionaire to make the necessary remediations and replace furniture, fixtures and equipment to resume food services.

“We know Snook Haven Park and the Riverfront Restaurant is a beloved place in Sarasota County, and we have been exploring all options to safely reopen,” Nicole Rissler, director of PRNR, said in a news release.

Venice Pier Group will repair identified storm damage and restore the restaurant, kitchen, deck and dining areas. The contract amendment will also enable PRNR to credit the concessionaire for repairs and remediation against concession compensation due to the county.

“After such a devastating storm, we’ve worked hard with Sarasota County and are happy to come to an agreement that allows us to bring back the Ole’ Florida historic beauty to the restaurant while allowing the county to move forward with the scheduled remodel slated for 2024,” said Justin Pachota, president of Venice Pier Group.

The boat ramp, launch and adjacent parking areas have been open since mid-October.

