Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovers the body of 9-year-old who fell in lake

Polk County Sheriff searching for boy who fell from boat
Polk County Sheriff searching for boy who fell from boat(PCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that searchers have recovered the body of a 9-year-old Port St. Lucie boy who fell from his family’s boat in Lake Annie over the weekend.

Rescuers were called to Lake Annie at around 2:39 pm on Saturday. Rescue boats were in the water immediately to look for the boy. PCSO’s Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Team, Aviation Unit, and Drone Units were out for days searching. Polk County Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the search and recovery efforts.

“This was a father spending time with his children,” said Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement.

The boy and his two brothers were on his father’s pontoon Saturday. The victim fell over the front and was struck by the boat’s propeller. The father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the other boys called 911 for help. The victim was not wearing a personal flotation device when he fell into the water, but was not required to wear one by law. The child’s shirt was found wrapped around the propellor.

Tuesday morning, the body of the child was recovered. Sheriff Judd said crews on scene within minutes and one deputy, who lived on the lake, immediately took his boat out to search.

“It’s a tragedy of monumental proportions,” said Judd.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Debra Nason photo.
Missing woman located in Sarasota
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Sarasota County Superintendent will work with board to find resolution to contract
FEMA
FEMA opens second recovery center in Charlotte County
A crash between a semi and a train Monday morning killed the truck driver and closed U.S. 27...
One dead after semi, train collide
Last week, Sarasota Police officers stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45 mph in the 2700 blk...
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say