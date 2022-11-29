Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovers the body of 9-year-old who fell in lake

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that searchers have recovered the body of a 9-year-old Port St. Lucie boy who fell from his family’s boat in Lake Annie over the weekend.

Rescuers were called to Lake Annie at around 2:39 pm on Saturday. Rescue boats were in the water immediately to look for the boy. PCSO’s Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Team, Aviation Unit, and Drone Units were out for days searching. Polk County Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the search and recovery efforts.

“This was a father spending time with his children,” said Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement.

The boy and his two brothers were on his father’s pontoon Saturday. The victim fell over the front and was struck by the boat’s propeller. The father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the other boys called 911 for help. The victim was not wearing a personal flotation device when he fell into the water, but was not required to wear one by law. The child’s shirt was found wrapped around the propellor.

Tuesday morning, the body of the child was recovered. Sheriff Judd said crews on scene within minutes and one deputy, who lived on the lake, immediately took his boat out to search.

“It’s a tragedy of monumental proportions,” said Judd.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.