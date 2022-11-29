A Paradise Suncoast Tuesday, but stormy for the northern Gulf states!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Humidity levels are low for Tuesday, but it’s back up Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon dew points could hit 70° again as winds turn to the southwest ahead of our next cold front. That front will bring some dangerous thunderstorms to the northern Gulf states today, especially Mississippi. The front is much weaker Wednesday as it moves into the Florida panhandle and by the time it gets to the Suncoast Wednesday evening, only a few light showers are possible at best. After the front comes through, we’re back to lower humidity again to start December, with the sunshine that we’re famous for on the Suncoast.

Red tide respiratory irritation was present at all of our beaches Monday. We should see less of that Tuesday with winds moving east to west, pushing the red tide effects offshore. But dead fish reports start at Longboat Key Beach south to Englewood and Manasota Beach, also including Siesta Key Beach.

