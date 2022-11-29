One dead after semi, train collide

CLEWISTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The driver of a semi trailer was killed when his truck hit a train early Monday in Hendry County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 2:45 a.m. crash closed U.S. 27 in Clewiston for several hours. Clewiston is about 60 miles east of Fort Myers.

Investigators say the semi drove through the crossing gate and collided with the train, which was pulling 46 empty cars.

The crash caused the semi to burst into flames. The train was derailed, blocking both lanes of U.S. 27.

The truck driver, a 37 man from Opa Locka, died at the scene. No one on the train was injured.

A crash between a semi and a train Monday morning killed the truck driver and closed U.S. 27 for hours, the Florida Highway Patrol said. (Florida Highway Patrol)

