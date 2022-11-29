Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Man hospitalized after collision involving several cows, police say

Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several...
Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several cows.(ChrisVanLennepPhoto via Canva)
By Cade Taylor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOTEBO, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma say a man was injured in a crash that involved several cows on Monday.

KSWO reports the man hit three cows that were in the middle of the road while he was driving that evening in Kiowa County.

Police said the man’s vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled after it struck the animals.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man involved in the crash but said he was taken to a hospital in stable condition with arm and internal injuries.

No immediate word was given if the cows survived the collision.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
Debra Nason photo.
Missing woman located in Sarasota
Last week, Sarasota Police officers stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45 mph in the 2700 blk...
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75

Latest News

People crowded into the board room Tuesday for a meeting of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital...
Sarasota Memorial board asked to investigate hospital’s COVID care
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Oath Keepers boss guilty of seditious conspiracy in 1/6 case
Sarasota-Bradenton Airport Board of Directors approved a $7 million ground transportation...
SRQ Airport approves $7 million ground transportation renovation
Jayson McGraw died from his wounds after officials said he was stabbed by two minors.
Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
San Francisco may allow police to deploy robots that kill