FEMA opens second recovery center in Charlotte County

FEMA
FEMA(WYMT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A second disaster recovery center has opened in Charlotte County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday.

FEMA’s additional location has now opened at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St. in Port Charlotte. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Residents needing assistance after Hurricane Ian can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available, including hazard mitigation, Federal Small Business Administration loans, SBA home loans, crisis counseling services, legal referrals and the American Red Cross.

The county’s other disaster recover center is still open at the Tringali Rec Center, 3450 N. Access Rd., in Englewood.

To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or you can text DRC along with your ZIP Code to 43362. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

