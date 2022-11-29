DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone.

In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt but this serves as a reminder to NEVER drink & drive,” the tweet said.

